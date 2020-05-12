TUPELO - After a couple of months of inactivity, car burglars resumed their nighttime criminal antics, hitting numerous cars in at least two subdivisions.
Tupelo and Lee County saw a string of car burglaries in late March but things quieted down after the coronavirus hit and people started to stay at home.
That hiatus ended late last week when burglars hit a subdivision just off Birmingham Ridge Road. Early this week, burglars broke into numerous cars off West Jackson Street in Tupelo.
"We had 10 (car burglaries) in the last two days," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. "We are asking people in the area to review any home security footage for possible suspects and to please remember to lock up."
In a three-day period in late March, at least eight people reported cars being burglarized in certain areas of Tupelo and Lee County. In addition to computers and electronics, the thieves also stole a half-dozen firearms from the cars.
Throughout most of April and early May, things were relatively quiet.
All that ended last Thursday night/Friday morning when at least five unlocked vehicles in the Garden Park Estates subdivision were entered and rummaged through. Four of the vehicles were parked at residences on Cotton Gin Road. The other victim lived on Garden Park Drive. Most of the victims reported nothing was stolen, but one resident lost a black 9mm pistol to the burglars.
It was a similar situation in west Tupelo Sunday night. On the morning of Monday May 11, Tupelo police were called out eight times to take reports of car burglaries. The bulk of the reports were on Lambard Drive, but there were also single reports on both Leonard and Racove drives. A wallet, more than $300 in cash and one .45-caliber pistol was stolen in the process. The thieves missed at least one pistol that was left under the seat of an unlocked car.
In each of the cases, burglars entered unlocked cars. In recent years, law enforcement has been more and more instances where criminals go through neighborhoods at night pulling on door handles to see if the vehicles are unlocked. If the car is locked, they move onto the next one. The thieves will rummage through unlocked cars looking for anything of value, focusing on electronics, cash and weapons.
Officials say the best way to avoid being a victim is to take a two easy steps - lock your doors and don't leave anything of value in the car overnight. In the vast majority of car burglaries, the vehicle is unlocked and/or valuables were left out in plain sight. And most cases happen at night in residential areas.