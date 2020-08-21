OXFORD - Alert officers stopped a car burglary in progress, leading to the arrest of four adults and one juvenile.
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said patrol officers interrupted three auto burglars actively breaking into cars in the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard at 3:15 a.m. Aug. 19.
The officers took Tyler Owens, 19, and Kenshawn Harden, 18, both of Oxford, into custody, along with a juvenile. The three suspects had multiple stolen firearms and other property in their possession. The property was stolen from victims in the area.
The investigation led officers to the 2000 block of Archive Circle. Around 8:30 the same morning, Oxford police and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit agents executed a search warrant at a residence, where they found additional stolen firearms and took into custody two more individuals; Ja’Darius Manning, 19, and Alaina Webb, 18, both of Oxford.
Owens was charged with 15 counts of auto burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, and one count of directing a youth to commit a felony. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, his bond was set at $75,000 but he will remain at the Lafayette County Detention Center on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Harden is charged with four counts of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a stolen firearm, and directing a youth to commit a felony. His bond was set at $35,000.
Manning is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent. His bond was set at $15,000.
Webb is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent. Her bond was set at $15,000.
McCutchen said the unnamed juvenile is also being charged in connection with the car burglaries. That case will be handled through Youth Court.