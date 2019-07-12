STARKVILLE - An argument inside a moving car lead to a wreck and the arrest of an Oktibbeha County man.
According to the Starkville Police Department, Javion Mobley, 24, of Starkville, was the passenger in a vehicle traveling down Highway 12. During an argument with the driver, Mobley reportedly grabbed the steering wheel causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle went through a ditch and struck a vehicle in the parking lot of Deweese Pawn and Gun, 208 Highway 12 West.
Mobley was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence. He was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail to await his initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court for the setting of bond.
Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.