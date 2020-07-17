Eight million dollars of CARES Act funding will be available to Mississippi non-profits and food pantries. This includes $4 million for non-profits and $4 million for food pantries. The Mississippi Development Authority will administer the program, which is a reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses as eligible under the CARES Act.
The funds are through Mississippi House Bill 1792, which, as amended by the Senate and passed by the Mississippi Legislature and signed by the Governor, will divide the 8 million dollars of funding between the seven community foundations in Mississippi.
In Northeast Mississippi, the CREATE Foundation will cover 21 counties: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Montogomery, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Webster, and Winston. This adds five additional counties to CREATE’s usual coverage area and does not include Marshall County, which will be covered by the Northwest Mississippi Community Foundation.
CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne said it will most likely be early to mid August before there is an application available for non-profits and food pantries to apply. Clayborne said they are expecting to receive $1.5 million to split evenly between nonprofits and food pantries. The maximum grant is $4,000 per organization.
“The limitation of $4,000 per organization will present some challenges, but certainly this money should be helpful,” Clayborne said.
Since the details of the grants are still being determined, Clayborne said the current goal is to get the word out broadly for organizations to apply. CREATE will be working with the six different United Ways that cover parts of the 21 counties. CREATE will also ask their 13 community affiliates to help identify and give information to other organizations in their communities that could apply.
“We will be relying on them in a significant way to provide input and also get the word out to agencies that they are involved with,” Clayborne said.
Further information will be given as it is available.