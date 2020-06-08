Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.