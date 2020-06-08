BALDWYN - After spending more than two decades as the director of the Brice's Crossroads museum, Edwina Carpenter has a new job — grandmother.
The Guntown native recently retired as director of the Mississippi's Final Stands Interpretive Center and plans to devote most of her newfound free time to her four grandsons, ages 3-14.
"I felt it was a good time to retire," Carpenter said. "I have accomplished many of my goals. I feel the center and the battlefield are in good shape.
"Of course, I will still be around and make myself available if needed."
Carpenter developed a love for history and heritage as a child on trips to historical sites with her parents. She started thinking about it as a career after volunteering at the Natchez Trace Parkway one summer in the '70s.
"They used to bring in people with spinning wheels and sorghum mills at the visitor's center," Carpenter said. "I learned how to spin cotton thread from a 90-year-old woman from New Albany."
After graduating from Baldwyn High School, she went to Northeast Mississippi Junior College and then the University of Mississippi, majoring in history with a minor in journalism. She and her husband returned to Baldwyn in 1992 and she became the editor of the Baldwyn Times in 1994.
Around the same time, Baldwyn officials were looking for ways to preserve and capitalize on the Brice's Crossroads battlefield. Local historian/author/collector Claude Gentry ran a small museum on what was then Highway 45. Following his death in 1992, the family donated his sizable collection to the city.
While one group focused on purchasing land at the battlefield, another group started organizing a museum. While Carpenter was still editor of the weekly paper, the museum commission approached her with an offer she couldn't refuse — heading up the Brice's Crossroads Visitors and Interpretive Center.
She took the job in 1997 and started going through Gentry's collection, looking for anything related to the Civil War or life in the 1860s. The task of helping design and organize the museum and create displays followed.
For more than a decade, Carpenter and the museum focused only on the Battle of Brice's Crossroads. That changed in 2011 when they secured a grant that allowed the museum to expand its scope to include the battles of Tupelo/Harrisburg and Old Town Creek. The funds also allowed the museum to build an addition for more exhibits and a back porch.
With the expansion, the city of Tupelo and Lee County signed on as partners and funding sources.
"Since we were no longer focused just on Brice's Crossroads, we changed the name to Mississippi's Final Stands Interpretive Center," Carpenter said. "We have a great relationship with the National Park Service. The folks at Corinth send people down here and we tell folks about the interpretive center up there."
Those partnerships and its location right off a major highway means the center gets a lot of walk-up business throughout the year. Visitors range everywhere from casual history buffs to people looking for specific information.
"We had a group from Springfield, Illinois walk in one day," Carpenter said. "Their ancestors were mustered into the 114th Illinois Infantry and they were looking for any information we had.
"We were able to show them where that group was during the battle and they were able to actually go out to the battlefield and stand in the same exact spot. They also brought in first-hand accounts from their ancestors."
Research into the battle showed two U.S. Colored Infantry groups provided cover for the retreating Union forces and kept Confederate troops at bay. When they started work on a future memorial to the roles African-Americans played in the battle, they got an unexpected visit.
"We were surprised when members of the Guy family in Memphis come in and tell us about their ancestors, two brothers who were in the the Colored Troops and fought here," Carpenter said. "They helped us locate a picture of two brothers as well as their muster cards to put on display."
In recent years, Carpenter helped shift the focus from the actions of infantry, cavalry and artillery units to finding as much information as they could about individual soldiers and their contributions. A grant from the Mississippi Hills Heritage Alliance allowed the museum to put in a kiosk to allow visitors to look up information on the 18,000 soldiers who participated in the battle.
As she leaves, Carpenter said it is easy to fondly remember the work establishing the museum. The large scale battle re-enactments, complete with people in period dress camping all weekend, drew large crowds. But the fondest memories are the smaller living history events each spring for children.
Schools from surrounding counties would bus elementary students to a shady site around the corner from the battlefield. There re-enactors showed not only how the armies lived during the Civil War, but also how everyday people survived as well.
"It's a delight to have children come to the living history and see their reactions — whether it is a cannon firing or someone doing laundry on a rub board," Carpenter said. "To show them how life was lived back then, the food, the music, the clothing. It gives them a chance to experience the 1860s."
Assistant director Mallie Fitzgerald is filling in as interim director until the museum board hires a permanent director.