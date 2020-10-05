TUPELO - Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle found the driver asleep and the car filled with cash and drugs.
Lee County deputy sheriffs responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a Mooreville Apartments late Saturday night and found Stanley Quintez Haynes asleep and could see a small bag of pills laying on top of the center console. After waking the man up, deputies found several other types of pills inside the vehicle and more than $15,000 in cash on his person.
Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrived and took possession of the cash and drugs. All the narcotics discovered inside the vehicle will be sent to the Tupelo Police Department crime lab for analysis.
Haynes, 35, of 313 Sagefield Drive, Tupelo, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug - Ecstasy, He could face additional charges once the lab results are back on the other pills that were confiscated.
Haynes was booked into the Lee County Jail around midnight Saturday. He was released on a $15,000 bond around 11 p.m. the following night.