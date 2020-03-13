TUPELO - Older adults and people who have serious medical conditions are at higher risk of getting sick from (COVID-19) coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Mississippi's total count of presumptive cases is at four. Of the four cases, three of them are in Forrest County. One case is a Forrest County adult female over the age of 65, who recently traveled to North Carolina.
Here are some tips from the CDC on what you can do to support the elderly:
- Know what medications your loved one is taking and see if you can help them have extra on hand.
- Monitor food and other medical supplies (oxygen, incontinence, dialysis, wound care) needed and create a back-up plan.
- Stock up on non-perishable food items to have on hand in your home to minimize trips to stores.
- If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, ask about the health of the other residents frequently and know the protocol if there is an outbreak.
WHAT OLDER ADULTS NEED TO KNOW:
