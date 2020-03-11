Jackson • On Wednesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that the Centers for Disease Control will begin distributing more than $560 million to state and local jurisdictions to bolster coronavirus response efforts.
According to the CDC, Mississippi will receive $5.8 million.
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield in a written statement. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”
Also on Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee told the Daily Journal that despite previous reports, no Mississippi residents were asked to enter quarantine in Tennessee.
“Shelby County Health Department has not instructed any Mississippi residents to enter quarantine or self-isolation. If we learn of any out-of-state resident who may have been exposed in Shelby County, we would turn that information over to the health department in their state of residence.”
Regionally, the first case of the new coronavirus was announced in Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the person is from Pine Bluff and is currently in isolation at a hospital. The patient had traveled out of state recently but had no known international travel, Hutchinson said. The positive sample has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.
The World Health Organization declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic but added that it’s not too late for countries to act.
By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” that it had previously shied away from, the U.N. health agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” he said. “We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
The WHO said Iran and Italy are the new front lines of the battle against the virus that started in China.
“They’re suffering but I guarantee you other countries will be in that situation soon,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief.
He added that the agency thought long and hard about labeling the crisis a pandemic – meaning a new virus causing sustained outbreaks in multiple regions of the world.
The risk of employing the term, Ryan said, is “if people use it as an excuse to give up.”
But the likely benefits are “potentially of galvanizing the world to fight.”
Underscoring the mounting challenge: Italy’s cases soared again, to 12,462 infections and 827 deaths – both numbers second only to China.
Italy weighed imposing even tighter restrictions on daily life and announced billions in financial relief Wednesday to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus, its latest efforts to adjust to the fast-evolving crisis that silenced the usually bustling heart of the Catholic faith, St. Peter’s Square.
In Iran, by far the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, the senior vice president and two other Cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Iran reported another jump in deaths, by 62 to 354 – behind only China and Italy.
In Italy, Premier Giuseppe Conte said he would consider requests from Lombardy, Italy’s hardest-hit region, to toughen the already extraordinary anti-virus lockdown that was extended nationwide Tuesday. Lombardy wants to shut down nonessential businesses and reduce public transportation.
These measures would be on top of travel and social restrictions that imposed an eerie hush on cities and towns across the country. Police enforced rules that customers stay 3 feet apart and ensured that businesses closed by 6 p.m.
Milan shopkeeper Claudia Sabbatini said she favored the stricter measures. Rather than risk customers possibly infecting each other in her children’s clothing store, she closed it.
“I cannot have people standing at a distance. Children must try on the clothes. We have to know if they will fit,’’ she said.
But Conte said fighting the outbreak must not come at the expense of civil liberties. His caution suggested that Italy is unlikely to adopt the draconian quarantine measures that helped China push down new infections from thousands per day to a trickle now and allowed its manufacturers to restart production lines.
China’s new worry is that the coronavirus could re-enter from abroad. Beijing’s city government announced that all overseas visitors will be quarantined for 14 days. Of 24 new cases that China reported Wednesday, five arrived from Italy and one from the United States. China has had more than 81,000 virus infections and more than 3,000 deaths.
For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,300 have died.
But the vast majority of people recover. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
In the Mideast, the vast majority of the nearly 10,000 cases are in Iran or involve people who traveled there. Iran announced another increase in cases Wednesday to 9,000. Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency said they include Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. Fars said Iran’s ministers for cultural heritage, handcrafts and tourism, and for industry, mines and business were also infected.
Cases in Qatar jumped from 24 to 262. Kuwait announced a two-week shutdown of the country.
Daily Journal reporter Caleb Bedillion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.