TUPELO • The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi hosted a meet and greet with the 15th annual Dance Like the Stars celebrity dancers at 6 p.m. Friday at Parks Heights restaurant.
This year’s celebrity dancers include Kimberly Langley of New Albany, Eddie Restor of Oxford, Lisa Settlemires of Ripley, and four dancers from Tupelo: Lindsey Chaney, Kerri McMillin, Gabe Rulewicz and Jucuana Sykes.
Volunteers will learn a professional ballroom dance routine with a professional partner from the Dance Studio of Tupelo while raising funds for BGCNMS. The dancer raising the most money is named the event Grand Champion.
The Dance Studio of Tupelo is owned by Rubye Del Harden. Professional instructors include Tammy Wilson, Andrew Davis, Benjamin Pryor and Gemi Moore.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the BancorpSouth Arena. Adjustments are being made to follow all current CDC and City of Tupelo guidelines and recommendations for social distancing.
Funds raised will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. Last year, more than $229,000 was raised, with this year’s goal being $210,000.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi serves more than 2,000 youth annually, and their goal is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. More information can be found at www.bgcnms.org.