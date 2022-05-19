TUPELO • Mississippi may have more people living in it than the latest census data shows, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mississippi was among six states in which the Census Bureau reported significant undercounting as part of a follow-up survey the bureau conducted for the 2020 Census, the results of which were released on Thursday.
Data from the census released in late 2021 showed a dip in the state’s population by roughly 6,000 people over the last decade.
But according to the bureau’s Post Enumeration Survey, the state undercounted its population by a little over 4%. With a population count of 2.95 million, a statewide miscount of 4% would be approximately 118,000 people.
The report does not detail any potential causes of the undercount nor does it include information on possible overcounts or undercounts at a municipal or county level.
A litany of state and local projects rely upon Census data, including redistricting efforts, grant applications and economic development.
Mississippi wasn’t alone in its miscount. While every state had some margin of error, the bureau reported five other states with significant undercounting and eight states with significant overcounting.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
States with significant undercounts include Arkansas (5.04%), Florida (3.48%), Illinois (1.97%), Mississippi (4.11%), Tennessee (4.78%) and Texas (1.92%).
States that were significantly overcounted were Delaware (5.45%), Hawaii (6.79%), Massachusetts (2.24%), Minnesota (3.84%), New York (3.44%), Ohio (1.49%), Rhode Island (5.05%) and Utah (2.59%)
The Census Bureau said the effort to collect data for the 2020 census was severely hampered by multiple factors, most notably the coronavirus pandemic.
“Achieving an accurate count for all 50 states and DC is always a difficult endeavor, and these results suggest it was difficult again in 2020, particularly given the unprecedented challenges we faced,” Census Bureau Director Robert L. Santos said in a Thursday press release.
He also said though the original census statistics have errors, the 2020 Census total population count was “robust and consistent with that of recent censuses.”
“However, we know there is still more work to do in planning future censuses to ensure equitable coverage across the United States, and we are working to overcome any and all obstacles to achieve that goal,” Santos said.