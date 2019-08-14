TUPELO • A 16-year-old male has been in the Lee County Jail since late July and will not likely be released any time soon.
Cody Adams, of 1353 Red Circle, Tupelo, is currently facing three felony charges as an adult. The last two incidents happened just days after he was released on bond for an armed robbery allegedly committed when he was just 15.
According to court documents obtained by the Daily Journal, Adams is accused of committing an armed robbery on Oct. 12, 2018. The indictment, handed down by the Lee County Grand Jury in February, said Adams did willfully take an iPhone, cash and a handgun from a male victim, “putting him in fear of immediate injury by the exhibition of a handgun.”
After being certified as an adult, Adams was booked into the Lee County Jail on Feb. 26, two weeks after his 16th birthday. He stood before a Lee County Circuit Court judge for his arraignment on March 5. At that time, he was formally charged with armed robbery. Under Mississippi Code, that charge carries up to life in prison if convicted. He was released from jail at 7:15 that same night on a $50,000 bond.
He was released on a Tuesday. The following Saturday he is accused of shooting at two people, hitting one with the gunfire. Adams remained free on the bond as the additional charges went through the justice system.
The evidence against him was presented to a second grand jury that handed down a pair of indictments in late June for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The indictment said Adams shot at two people on March 9, striking one woman in the leg.
He was brought back to circuit court on July 30 to face the new charges.
Since Adams was free on bond for the armed robbery when he allegedly committed the aggravated assault, District Attorney John Weddle’s office asked that bond be revoked. The judge agreed, ordering Adams held without bond.
He was booked back into the adult jail July 30 around noon and has not left.
Adams is just one of six inmates at the Lee County Jail under the age of 18.
Latavious Betts, 17, is facing two separate murder charges, as well aggravated assault charges for a third shooting incident.
Quindaris Burress, 15, is charged with capital murder for the shooting of Henry Adams, 70. He was only 13 when first arrested in November 2017.
Devalon Ford, 17, is charged with felony fleeing and stealing a car around 3 a.m. on July 3. After a short police pursuit, he crashed at the West Main Walmart.
Tah Hudson, 17, and Teiryn Nichols, 16, were both certified as adults after overpowering a guard and escaping from the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center in August 2018. Hudson is charged with two counts of burglary, felony taking of a motor vehicle and jail escape. Nichols is charged with escape, simple assault of an officer, felony eluding and felony taking of a motor vehicle.