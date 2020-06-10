BOONEVILLE - A Wheeler man is now facing a murder charge after the elderly man he allegedly beat in the man's home last week died.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized at the Region One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He is recovering after a Good Samaritan shot him as he assaulted a female.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said he is waiting for the suspect to be returned to local custody and formally charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder before releasing the man's name.
Authorities said the incident began the night of June 5 when deputies responded to an altercation in the Wheeler area but were unable to locate the suspect. A resident spotted the suspect the following morning around 8:30 and called 911. While alerting dispatchers of the suspect's location, he saw the suspect enter a house and begin assaulting a female.
The caller confronted the suspect and shot him twice with a small-caliber handgun. Deputies arrived shortly thereafter and incapacitated the suspect. Tolar said the man's actions likely saved the woman's life.
The suspect then told deputies he had just beaten an older man and that victim was found nearby clinging to life. The male victim was taken by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in critical condition. He passed away Wednesday morning, a week after the assault.
The suspect was airlifted to Memphis and was in stable condition at last report.