TUPELO - The Coaches Classic will dedicate the proceeds from its second annual charity golf tournament on Monday, June 15, to benefit the Family Resource Center, according to a release from FRC. The tournament will occur at the Trace Golf Course in Saltillo. Registration and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Sponsors Quick Stitch, FASTWRAPZ, and Make Your Mark will lead the effort and commit additional match funds from the tournament so that FRC can continue to support the community during the pandemic, according to the release.
FRC provides online life skill classes and events to assist those impacted by COVID-19, economic strain due to unemployment, pay reductions and furloughs, and school closures, the release said.
FRC recently partnered with United Way and the Salvation Army to provide Walmart gift cards to help families purchase food and essentials. They also partnered with Molina Healthcare to provide packages of meat in response to escalating costs and shortages and will offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing in partnership with Access Family Health on June 11. They plan to distribute books to children to assist following school closures, the release said.
“This tournament is such a wonderful support of our work as we address the many needs of those who need our help. We are so grateful for this golf event and for all our partners who recognize the great work that the FRC staff provides for our communities,” Executive Director Christi Webb said in a press release.
The early bird/prepay package is $40 per player. The four person scramble entry fee per team is $100 and includes cart, green fee and dinner. The coaches and schools entry fee is free. Prizes are available for first and second place, longest drive and closest to the pin. For tournament, sponsorship or registration information, please contact Torrie Robertson at torrie@fastwrapz.com or 662-213-7716.