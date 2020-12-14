OXFORD • A Tallahatchie County man, who turned himself in to police Friday, became the eighth person charged in connection with a fatal shooting in late November.
Caryale Dajuan Dogan, 29, of Charleston, surrendered to the Oxford Police Department on Dec. 11. He was later charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000.
“I’m very proud of the work our Criminal Investigations Division did in this case," said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. "They worked tirelessly and around the clock to ensure that this crime would be solved and justice served for the victim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Davis’ family.”
Oxford police received a 911 call at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 30 that a man had been shot. When officers arrived in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way, just off Molly Barr Road, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was later identified as Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.
Maurice Dates, 22, of Charleston; Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22, of Pope; and Richard Bernard McGee, 31, of Oxford; have all been charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. All they are also being held without bond in the Lafayette County Jail.
Three other men and a 17-year-old have been charged with armed robbery and/or conspiracy in connection with the case.