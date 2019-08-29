OXFORD - Oxford Police Department officers arrested a Chicago man on Aug. 19 after responding to Cannon Nissan for a report of a burglary that occurred during the night.
Investigators found that Viente Ivy, 41, Chicago, had broken into the vehicle three separate times and used the company’s credit card four separate times for a loss of approximately $10,273.66.
He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with three counts of commercial burglary and four counts of credit card fraud. A Justice Court judge gave him a bond $100,000.