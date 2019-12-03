TUPELO - A Tupelo man could be facing the death penalty after a 6-year-old boy died Saturday in an Arkansas children's hospital.
Joshua Oakley, 29, of 2646 Arlington St., Tupelo, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with felony child abuse after his girlfriend's son was brought to the emergency room in Tupelo with life-threatening injuries.
Following the Nov. 30 death of Camden Blair, 6, at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, the charges against Oakley will be upgraded. The new charge could range from manslaughter to first degree murder to capital murder. The latter includes a possible death sentence.
"It is still early and I haven't gotten all the facts and details of the case," said District Attorney John Weddle. "If the facts show that the death was a direct result of the abuse, then he could be charged with capital murder.
"How we will proceed I don't know, at this point. Cases are fact-driven. Sometimes the facts are clear and dictate going ahead and upgrading the charges. Other times, you have to move a little slower and carry the information to the grand jury."
The investigation going forward could be delayed. Pulaski County (Arkansas) Coroner Gerone Q. Hobbs will likely order an autopsy. It is uncertain how long that process could take. Investigators must also interview doctors at three separate hospitals in three different states.
Blair was first taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center on Nov. 13. He was quickly transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and later sent to Arkansas.
The next Lee County grand jury is set to convene Jan. 5, 2020. If the investigation is not complete, prosecutors will have to wait until the March grand jury to present the case.
"We will be pretty careful to make sure we have all the facts and have talked to everyone before we go to the grand jury," Weddle said.
Blair was a first-grader at Parkway Elementary School in Tupelo. Classmates wrote tributes Monday and grief counselors were on hand, said Tupelo Public School District communications director Gregg Ellis.
Tupelo police were called to the NMMC emergency room at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 13 for a possible child abuse case. The boy was suffering from life-threatening injuries and those injuries were not accidental. Officials have not released any information about the location or severity of Blair's injuries.
Oakley is in a relationship with the victim’s mother and was babysitting at the time of the injuries. He was charged with felony child abuse and booked into the Lee County Jail around 4 p.m. the same day. During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, he was ordered held without bond.