TUPELO - A 2-year-old boy died Saturday night after falling out of a moving vehicle on South Gloster Street.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the child as Kamarian Herron of Houston. The body will be taken to the state medical examiner's office in Pearl this week for an autopsy.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the child fell from a car traveling in the 700 block of South Gloster about 6:30 p.m. The child was then struck by another vehicle.
All drivers remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, McDougald said.