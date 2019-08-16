BOONEVILLE • Booneville police are investigating the death of a child outside a daycare center Friday.
“The police department was called about 5 p.m. (Aug. 16) to a daycare on North Second Street,” said Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey. “Upon arriving, officers found a young child, who had been left in a car, probably all day, was deceased.”
Investigators were on the scene Friday evening gathering evidence. Ramey said he hopes to be able to release more information on Monday. That information could include if the department will pursue criminal charges.