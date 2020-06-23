TUPELO - Police are investigating a Monday evening accident where a car hit a child in the Haven Acres neighborhood.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded to the area of Robert Kennedy Drive and Willie Moore Road around 7 p.m. June 22 for a reported motor vehicle collision. A boy, whose age was not released, had been struck by a moving vehicle.
"The adult female driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation," McDougald said. "The juvenile was conscious at the scene and was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room for treatment."
The injuries to the child did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.