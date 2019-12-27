Editor’s Note: This week, the Daily Journal will focus on organizations that assist children in Northeast Mississippi. At the end of each story, we will list contact information for the group and how you can help.
TUPELO • At 66 years old, the Tupelo Children’s Mansion remains one of the largest children’s homes in Mississippi. This year, the mansion had approximately 90 children in residence, and continues to provide children with care, education and new experiences. For one former resident, the six years he spent at Tupelo Children’s Mansion continue to impact him decades later.
Jerry Kelly, now 61, stayed at TCM from ages 12 to 18 and still remembers his time there. Kelly, of Texarkana, Arkansas, grew up with seven siblings, his mother, and various stepfathers. An incident with an abusive stepfather led his mother to leave him and his siblings with his grandmother. It was his grandmother who helped him find a spot at TCM when he was 12. Kelly didn’t know what to expect.
“I know there was a lot of hoping. I ‘hope’ this place doesn’t turn out to be like what I’ve seen in the movies on TV. I ‘hope’ I’m able to make friends. I ‘hope’ I stay out of trouble. I did expect to finally feel safe since I no longer had to worry about my dad hurting me anymore,” Kelly said.
Then-TCM superintendents the Rev. Brian and Annette Chelette went to Texarkana to pick him up. He described them as kind and soft spoken, and they were patient in answering his questions. He remembers stopping with them in Hope, Arkansas for a watermelon. At the children’s mansion that evening, the couple called everyone in the dining hall to introduce Kelly and split the watermelon.
Kelly was surprised by the lack of fences, guard gates and Gothic buildings like he had seen at another orphanage. While he wasn’t accustomed to being around a lot of people, he liked the change and learned to adjust.
“What I welcomed more than anything was the routine. No chaos, just a simple routine, everyday,” Kelly said.
On average, he remembers that TCM would have 50 kids of various ages and genders. He lived with 11 other guys in a dorm. As the youngest in the dorm, he quickly learned how to laugh along. Everyone had similar backgrounds and learned to find the humor in everything.
“Living in a dorm full of teenage boys there was always some kind of mischief going on. We hardly ever got serious about anything. In fact, the only thing we did get serious about is finding something or someone to laugh at,” Kelly said.
During the week, the children had to clean assigned areas of the dorm, make their beds and feed the animals in addition to completing schoolwork. On weekends there was yard work but also fun sprinkled in. During the summer, Kelly said the boys would take advantage of the TCM’s woods to camp on the weekend.
He also learned to enjoy traveling and often went to St. Louis for the Easter weekend. He attended a few church camps and vacations. When he assisted TCM in building a barn, he discovered his talent as a carpenter, and one of his first jobs after leaving TCM would be home construction.
The staff also left lasting impressions on Kelly. He went on several vacations with the Chelette couple and spent summers at their bayou cabin in Louisiana. He said every dean and matron was nice, but it was staff member and future superintendent Steve Drury who left a lasting impression. He still looks to Drury for advice and calls him “Uncle Steve.”
“I’ve been to see him several times and he will be the first person I’ll call if I need some solid advice about something because he is the only man in my life now I trust,” Kelly said.
He moved out of TCM shortly after his 18th birthday in 1976. He worked construction in Texarkana before moving to Houston to be a lathe operator. He has worked other jobs in Louisiana and Alabama, such as a welder, gas refinery plant worker, painter, machinist and engineer tech. Kelly said he was able to succeed during adulthood.
“I had a good paying job I worked at for 20 years, maintained good credit, paid my bills, invested my money wisely. I also have a wife who is tenacious, persistent in being positive. She challenged me (to be) a better person,” Kelly said.
He married his wife Donna on June 24, 1983. Now that he has his own two daughters, he wants to leave his daughters with a legacy of love.
“Even though I drew the short hair on family legacy, I hope to leave mine in better shape ... I already see part of my legacy in my two beautiful daughters, how they love (their) girls like I love them. When I am gone, I hope they believe like I believed (and) love unconditionally,” Kelly said.
He also thanks God for helping him find his way to TCM, where he said God helped heal his life and gave him a safe haven “where the hate was replaced with love, the chaos with peace” and “removed all doubt” so he so “could believe and learn to have faith.” He is grateful for the lessons he learned at TCM.
“I learned the world was not such a bad place after all. I (began) to trust the men who became part of my life not to hurt or molest me. It was never a good idea to tattle. Bragging just brought ridicule and always keep your toothbrush hid (because) boys will be boys,” Kelly said.
According to the TCM Facebook page, TCM was approved by the MS Department of Health for a capacity of 100 children. They are in need of more staff members and additional funding. More information can be found at https://mansionkids.org.