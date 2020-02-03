TUPELO - Children’s of Mississippi will celebrate five years since opening the Tupelo Specialty Clinic from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at 1150 S. Green St.
Physicians for the clinic include Dr. Frank Osei, pediatric cardiologist, and Dr. Sara Silver, pediatric endrocrinologist. The clinic features commuting specialists in dermatology, neurology, nephrology, surgery and dietetics, as well as telehealth connections to many other Children’s of Mississippi specialties including genetics, adult congenital heart, forensics, urology, psychiatry, orthopedics and child development.