TUPELO – Because of a forecast of rain Friday, Chili Fest has been moved from Broadway to the Tupelo Farmers' Depot on Spring Street. Extra tents will be set up to accommodate a crowd.
The day begins with a chili lunch provided by Bar-B-Q by Jim from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets, which are $5, may be purchased at the gate and include a bowl of chili with all the fixings and a drink, music and a preview of the teams that will compete in the evening.
The cookoff, tasting and dinner event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and also may be purchased at the gate. Each team’s chili will be available for sampling and attendees can use their entry ticket to vote for their favorite chili. Entertainment will be provided by disc jockey Brian Baldwyn.