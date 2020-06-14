TUPELO • Standing on a temporary wooden stage, the Rev. Bryan Collier took the mic Sunday morning to deliver a message his congregation at The Orchard had been waiting three months to hear.
“I want to say ‘welcome back,’ but the right word is ‘welcome home’,” Collier, The Orchard’s lead pastor, told to an estimated crowd of 250 who gathered in an outside service area on the church campus. Joined by worshippers in 16 cars in a parking lot, The Orchard conducted its first live worship service since early March.
Churches in Mississippi are slowly resuming in-person services after going on hiatus in early March when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state. While The Orchard chose to resume services outside, many are opening the doors to their sanctuaries and buildings for Sunday morning worship and other ministry gatherings during the week.
For worshippers like Ashley Brown, a Booneville resident who attends Cornerstone Church in Tupelo, the resumption of in-person services means reconnecting with their church “family.” She said she missed her family.
“It was excellent just to be able to be with fellow worshippers, just to feel God’s presence in the midst of a group,” Brown said during Cornerstone’s restart Sunday. “It’s like a big family reunion. It takes a toll to be away from fellow believers. You’re missing a part of your family. You’re missing a part of you.”
Gov. Tate Reeves issued guidelines May 19 for churches and other places of worship to reopen for in-person services, with an emphasis on keeping spaces clean and maintaining distance between people. For churches that resumed services Sunday, there were plenty of masks and hand sanitizers available while handshakes and hugs were replaced by air high-fives, waves and elbow bumps.
The Sycamore in Tupelo followed one of Reeves’ suggestions of offering multiple services.
“As a result of the social distancing, we split to two services so our sanctuary can accommodate the six feet with everybody,” said Bruce Mapp, a member of the “Dream Team” of Sycamore volunteers. “This is our first time to go to two services so we don’t pack the place out. But we’re so glad to be back.”
At East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo, social distancing includes blocking off every other pew. The Rev. Tim Brown, East Heights’ senior pastor, said his church had been preparing for live services long before Reeves issued his guidelines.
“When he did that, it clarified a lot of things. We appreciated his clarification,” Brown said. “We’ve done everything the way we were told to do it, try to make it as safe as possible. The COVID numbers are up, so we told our people we don’t want to add to that.”
East Heights hosted drive-up church services during the layoff, which Brown said were well received. He added the drive-up service attracted people who weren’t members of the church.
The Orchard’s Tupelo campus will meet outside for a few weeks before moving back indoors. Anyone not wanting to sit outside can watch the service from their cars while tuning in through an FM signal. The church will continue to offer live stream services later in the morning.
“We wanted people to have the opportunity to worship together, but to do it as safe as possible,” said the Rev. Will Rambo, senior pastor of The Orchard’s Tupelo campus. “We know we can have church online, but there’s something unique about being able to gather together.”
As The Orchard congregation gathered for the 8:30 a.m. service, greeters like Jessica Gray had to remind themselves about no-touch greetings.
“We have to be careful. We have sanitization stations and we’re providing masks as well,” said Gray, the church’s director of First Impressions. “We did some funny signs about social distancing and how everybody should sit. We tried to make light of it, but we do take it seriously.”
After watching services online for almost three months, families are finally able to attend church together. Many churches, however, have yet to resume children’s ministries or Sunday School as a safety precaution.
“We want to wait until things are safe and ready before we bring it back,” said Jamieon Davis, kids pastor at Cornerstone Church. “Kids are attending services with their parents. We have things for them so they can be engaged during the sermon to keep their minds going. It helps out a lot. We’ve seen a lot of families come back. Everybody’s excited to be back as a family, but we do obey the guidelines. We want to make sure everyone’s safe.”
Seeing people in the sanctuary for the first time in months was a boost for the worship music team at Northstar Church in Saltillo, according to worship pastor Scott Lentz.
“It’s so good to see faces again,” Lentz said during a break between Northstar’s morning services. “To see their faces, their excitement made all the difference in the world to me. You see the excitement, and that reciprocates to me and gives me more excitement to sing.”
After spreading a blanket for her children, ages 4 and 2, Orchard member Catherine Moxley paused to reflect on the outside scenery and what it meant to be back at church with her Orchard family.
“It is like a breath of fresh air,” said Moxley, an Ecru resident. “It’s family. We don’t have a lot of family here. I have my sister and my mom, but that’s it. My church family is very important. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen any of them.”
The Sycamore’s Mapp said the feeling of being together with church family was evident in the first service back from the layoff.
“It’s like a family reunion – a lot of people you miss seeing every week,” he said. “It’s like coming back home.”