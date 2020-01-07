OXFORD - Third district Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth made his first post on social media a memorable one.
“I’ve never posted anything on Facebook," Howorth said Monday morning, "but seems like a good way to let my friends know that I am planning on retiring from the bench on June 30," Howorth said in a Monday morning Facebook post.
“I have very much enjoyed the last 18 years as a circuit court judge, but I have a farm in Abbeville that calls my name nonstop. I also have a bucket list that has many things not yet checked off. Elizabeth and I plan to enjoy working on that.”
Howorth has spent nearly two decades on the bench. He started the Third District Drug Court in 2007 and two years ago was named to the Mississippi Drug Court advisory committee. He is also a Mississippi Bar Foundation fellow.
He has also been active in the community. He is a member of the Oxford Rotary Club, has served on the Oxford Housing Authority and is a former president of the Oxford-Lafayette County United Way. His community work helped him win Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year honors last summer.
Following the retirement of Circuit Judge Kenneth Coleman in December 2001, Gov. Ronnie Musgrove appointed then 46-year-old Howorth, who began hearing cases in January 2002. He was elected to a full four-year term in 2003. He ran unopposed in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
"I've always wanted to be in public service," Howorth said after being appointed judge. "This is an opportunity to be in public service and to work to preserve the integrity of the judicial system, as is the responsibility of every judge. The part I'm most looking forward to is meeting and working with new people."
In his retirement announcement, the judge thanked his staff for their hard work over the years and said he will miss spending time with everyone involved in the court system. Even though he will be retiring in half a year, Howorth doesn't plan on slowing down.
"I look forward to continuing to put forth full effort at my job for the next six months," Howorth said.
After he is sworn in as governor Jan. 14, it will be up to Tate Reeves to appoint Howorth's successor. That person will fill out the unexpired portion of the term which runs through December 2022.