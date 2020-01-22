FULTON - An Itawamba County man who had a murder conviction thrown out by the Mississippi Court of Appeals two months ago will remain in a state prison for the foreseeable future.
Joshua Clark was convicted in 2016 of second degree murder for the "Shaken Baby Syndrome" death of his 4-month-old daughter Kylie in January 2008 and sentenced to 40 years in prison. The state's second highest court overturned that conviction in November 2019.
Attorney Jim Waide argued that since the conviction had been overturned, Clark should be eligible for bail. Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims did not agree.
"According to the law, you are a convicted murderer," Mims said. "Based on that fact and that there is a pending felony charge against you, I find you are a danger to the community and to children if you were allowed out. Because of that, I am denying bail."
During the hour-long hearing Wednesday morning in Itawamba County Circuit Court, Waide presented seven witnesses, including his parents and children, in an attempt to prove Clark was not violent and not a danger to the community.
"Freedom has been deprived for 12 years for a person the court of appeals said there is no evidence against," Waide said. "The evidence is clear and convincing that Josh is not a violent person."
Assistant District Attorney David Daniels noted that most of the character witnesses also testified in the 2016 trial.
"They jury heard these witnesses in still convicted him of murder," Daniels said. "We think he is a danger and strenuously object to him being released."
Mims agreed and denied bail. Clark was allowed to spend a moment with his children before he was returned to a regional prison in Holly Springs.
During Clark's trial in late 2016, the state's medical expert, Dr. Karen Lakin, testified that in her opinion, the child had been violently shaken, causing a fatal brain injury. He was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.
In oral arguments before the court of appeals during the 2018 appeal, Waide cited a study by the Swedish government that concluded there is insufficient scientific evidence on which to base a diagnosis of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
In a split decision last October, the court of appeals reversed the conviction and remanded the case back to circuit court for a new trial. Both the defense and the state have filed motions for rehearing. Since neither motion has been acted upon, the appeal is technically still ongoing.
Even after the court of appeals issues a mandate (final opinion), the state supreme court could take up the appeal. Daniels believes the highest court will take another look at the matter and reinstate the murder conviction.
"There is no time frame on the supreme court, so Josh could be stuck in jail for years waiting on a ruling," Waide said.
Clark was left alone for several hours with four small children on Jan. 5, 2008, including Kylie and her twin brother. When the mother and two friends returned, Kylie was limp and lifeless in a recliner.
The child was initially taken to Gilmore Hospital in Amory before being transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Doctors there found injuries to the brain, eyes, as well as a fractured collar bone and rib fractures that had already started to heal. Those injuries led prosecutors to believe it was Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Clark was originally charged with capital murder. During his first trial in 2010, he accepted a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder and was sentenced to life in prison. On direct appeal, that plea was vacated by Senior Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner on the grounds of ineffective counsel. Gardner also presided over the second trial.