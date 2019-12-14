HOLLY SPRINGS – An alert homeowner tipped off police about a suspected burglar in downtown Holly Springs.
A caller monitoring his doorbell camera spotted a man looking into their house in the 100 block of Gholston Avenue on Dec. 6. The caller also gave a description of the suspect and his clothing. Police responded and took Willie Gordon, 30, of Holly Springs into custody. At the time of his arrest, officers found several items usually used in a commission of burglaries in his possession
Gordon was charged with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was carried to the Marshall County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond. Anyone with information on this crime, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 662–252–2122.