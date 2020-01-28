TUPELO - The Oren Dunn City Museum will unveil Jacqueline Savoy’s “150 Years Later: The Faces of Tupelo” exhibit at 10 a.m. Thursday. Inspired by the New York Times’ “The City’s Faces” project, this exhibit will showcase both the history of Tupelo and also include portraits of local Tupeloans.
Savoy will be explaining her project, which will be a yearlong project that will change portraits throughout the year. Mayor Jason Shelton and Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned will assist in unveiling the exhibit.
The museum is located at 689 Rutherford Road.