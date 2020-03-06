SALTILLO - A handful of affidavit ballots did not change the outcome of the Thursday special election in Saltillo.
Businessman Scottie Clark and former alderman Scott Knight finished atop the eight-man field determine who will serve out the unexpired term of Malcomb Driskill, which will end in the summer of 2021. The men will face off in three weeks in the March 26 runoff.
When officials finished counting the more than 400 votes Thursday, Clark had a secure lead with 101 votes. Knight had 82, followed closely by Bill Monaghan with 80.
Election officials met Friday morning to go through 10 affidavit ballots that could possibly change the outcome of the election. If someone comes to an election precinct and is not listed on the poll book but feel they are qualified to vote, election workers allow them to fill out an affidavit saying they are a registered voter and living within the district.
City Clerk Mary Parker said election commissioners had to check the state election management system to verify the voter had registered to vote and that they lived inside the Saltillo city limits and were eligible to vote in the municipal election.
"Of the 10 affidavit votes, nine were either not registered, registered after the deadline, which was Feb. 4 (or 30 days before the election) or were outside the city limits," Parker said.
The lone affidavit vote that was counted was for Cindy Harris and did not affect the runoff, which will be held March 26.
Also getting votes were James McAuley, 58 votes; Brandon Sanders, 41; Cindy Harris, 26; Chris McRory, 24; and Amanda Koonlaba, 20.
Even though the election is still three weeks away, people can start voting Monday. Absentee voting at city hall starts March 9. Any absentee ballots must be turned in by March 24 at 5 p.m. The city clerk's office will also be open on March 14 and March 21 from 8 a.m. until noon to allow Saturday voting.
Driskill was elected to the board in 2017. He and his wife purchased a home last year just outside of the Saltillo limits. They hoped that by the time they finished the renovations, the house would be inside the city limits. When annexation plans were delayed, he was forced to resign at the end of January.