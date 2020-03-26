SALTILLO • Saltillo businessman Scottie Clark is the newest member of the Saltillo Board of Aldermen.
Clark edged former alderman Scott Knight in a Thursday special election runoff that saw only 111 people show up at the polls, while nearly 150 people voted early. Clark picked up 176 votes while Knight finished with 82.
“I’m excited to get the chance to serve the city of Saltillo,” Clark said. “I hope to help all I can.”
Clark will most likely be sworn in as alderman before the board’s next meeting on April 7.
City officials asked residents to vote absentee ahead of the election to avoid the possible spread of the coronavirus, and the people responded. A total of 147 took the time to go through the drive-thru at Saltillo City Hall to cast their ballot ahead of the Tuesday afternoon deadline.
With people worried about the spread of COVID-19 and the possibility of large gatherings at the polls, officials asked people to take advantage of absentee voting and stop by City Hall during regular business hours and vote at the drive-thru window where people normally pay water bills.
“I was totally impressed with the response and the patience of people,” said City Clerk Mary Parker. “People were really understanding, even when there were six cars in line.
“The people were very cooperative and grateful that we were able to offer this alternative to getting out in a crowd on election day.”
For the folks who did show up at the Saltillo Community Center Thursday to cast their ballot in person, officials did have a number of precautions in place to reduce the possibility of spreading germs.
The doors to the building were left open so no one would have to touch the door knob. Stations were spaced to keep people at least 6 feet apart and there was plenty of hand sanitizer.
Clark and Knight finished atop the eight-man field earlier this month to determine who will serve out the unexpired term of Malcomb Driskill, which will end in the summer of 2021.
Driskill was elected to the board in 2017. He and his wife purchased a home last year just outside the Saltillo limits. They hoped that by the time they finished the renovations, the house would be inside the city limits. When annexation plans were delayed, he was forced to resign at the end of January.