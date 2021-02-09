WEST POINT - Clay County deputies have two men behind bars on felony drug charges.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the arrests stem from separate incidents last week in West Point.
On Feb. 4, Clay County deputy sheriffs and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at Relax Inn in West Point. James Bailey, 46, of West Point, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA). During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $5,000.
Two days later on Saturday, Feb. 6, a routine traffic stop on Little Street led to multiple charges and the seizure of a large about of marijuana.
Corey Raines, 40, of West Point, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine (more than 3 ounces), possession of marijuana (approximately 1.6 pounds) and possession of a firearm by a felon. Raines is currently incarcerated in the Clay County Detention Center with bond pending.
Scott stated that these investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.