WEST POINT - A Clay County man has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with the Monday evening death of his niece.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said deputies responded Jan. 25 to 129 White Station Road just north of West Point after 5 p.m. Responding officers found Summer LArry, 27, inside the house. She was pronounced dead by Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr. before 6 p.m.
The sheriff said the preliminary findings indicate blunt force trauma as the cause of death. Her body has been transported to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and recover any forensic evidence.
Darryl Larry, 60, was booked into the Clay County Jail on the charge of murder just after 7 p.m. Monday. During his initial appearance in Clay County Justice Court, bond was set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11.