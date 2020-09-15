TUPELO - A West Point man is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail after being accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl.
In August, the Tupelo Police Department was notified by the parents of a pre-teen female of a possible rape. Investigators developed probable cause to charge suspect Quindarious Rashad Harrison, 20, of 135 Gillespie Road, West Point, with statutory rape. Harrison was located by
The U.S. Marshals Task Force in Columbus located Harrison and arrested him Sept. 3. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Harrison held without bond the same day.