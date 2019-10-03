WEST POINT - A Wednesday raid at a West Point hotel ended with two people in jail and the seizure of a host of drugs.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said deputies, West Point police and a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics drug dog executed a search warrant Oct. 2 at room 113 at the Relax Inn in West Point. Officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, Adderall and heroin inside the room.
Renaldo Carrothers, 44, and Megan Farrell, 32, both of West Point, were arrested on the scene. Carrothers was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. His bond was set at a total of $15,000 on the felony charges. She was charged with possession of Adderall and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $5,000 on felony charge.
Both remain in the Clay County Detention Center awaiting arraignment Oct. 4 at the Clay County Justice Complex.