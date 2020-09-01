WEST POINT • Although the United Way of Clay County’s office has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has continued serving its community, providing more than $34,000 in grants and working closely with partner agencies.
COVID-19 has changed a lot, but United Way of Clay County Executive Director Stacy Hays said it hasn’t altered their mission.
“It’s important that we still have a presence in our community, that people know that they can call and hopefully we can get them the help they need or refer them to an organization that can help them,” Hays said.
The United Way of Clay County has been a part of the community since 1985 and funds 12 agencies, including Project Homestead Food Pantry, the Clay County Community Day Care, Recover House, Sally Kate Winters Family Services and Safe Haven. The organization once was completely volunteer-run and has had only three directors in its history. The affiliate is one of the smallest in the region and is operated almost entirely by volunteer labor.
According to Hays, who’s been the director and the organization’s lone paid employee for the past 27 years, the United Way of Clay County has distributed a total of $34,900 since the pandemic began. Most of that money has been used to help people keep their lights on and water running.
“A good deal of that . . . is going towards utilities assistance in Clay County,” Hays said. United Way’s efforts have focused on providing grants to help with rent, mortgage and food assistance. They’ve helped Safe Haven in Columbus purchase computers for necessary operations, obtained masks and sanitizers for multiple nonprofits, and provided referrals to agencies that give financial aid.
‘People need food’
Project Homestead Food Pantry is among the agencies to have received funding from United Way during the pandemic. In April, the nonprofit received a grant to help purchase food and another to a large big freezer.
Project Homestead’s executive director and volunteer coordinator, Jane Scott, said the agency has served Clay County for more than 30 years and is completely volunteer-run. She said the agency hasn’t “closed a day” during the pandemic, largely because they were still essential.
“People need food,” Scott said. “A lot of people would be without food if we weren’t open.I consider us very essential, very essential, and all the volunteers do as well. I think it was essential we stay open. It never crossed my mind not to.”
The agency serves 390 families, or about 848 individuals, who are registered to receive aid each month. While the need has remained mostly steady, Scott said the pantry has seen more people come in recently, possibly because of federal and state moratoriums on rent and utilities ending and people receiving fewer, if any, unemployment benefits.
Clients can come in once a month, but the food pantry also offers emergency food to those in need. Scott said many times, people in need will contact her at Community Counseling Services, where she works next door. Some people they help even go to churches needing food, and Scott will deliver food to them herself.
“A lot of people who call have no food in their house whatsoever when they call me, and we don’t want them to have to wait until the next time we issue food,” Scott said. “We try to go all we can, and we’ve really been blessed during this pandemic with both food and monetary donations.”
Project Homestead receives food from a variety of sources, such as through Feed America, the Mississippi Food Network, and Walmart distribution centers. During the pandemic, the organization received additional food donations.
The pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the first four weeks of the month. During the pandemic, they have kept their distribution building clean, worn masks and gloves, provided hand sanitizer and limited the number of clients inside the building.
Scott said Project Homestead usually has about 40 volunteers, and while some had to quit during the pandemic, other volunteers have stepped up to help feel the need.
“The food pantry really makes a difference in a lot of these people’s lives, and they really appreciate it, so … we feel it is a privilege to do what we do,” Scott said.
Getting through this strange time
With the United Way office closed, Hays has worked almost entirely from home for months. She checks messages daily and has seen an increase in the number of people needing assistance. As a referral agency, Hays said it is important to direct people to agencies that can assist them and provide ways for people to get in touch.
While COVID-19 hasn’t impacted donations yet, Hays is anticipating fundraising will be challenging this year. The United Way of Clay County starts their annual workplace campaign in September. Hays said she is afraid for the fall and wants to encourage people to give if they can so the organization can continue helping the community.
“Not only are we trying to help with people that have needs due to the pandemic, but we also want to continue to fund our agencies who need help with just their daily operations like they always have,” Hays said.
Each year, the United Way of Clay County hosts a United Day of Caring, usually on the fourth Tuesday of October. Approximately 100 volunteers from throughout the county work with community agencies.
While the program is an opportunity for people in the community to see where their donations go, the people those donations help, and to network, Hays said she isn’t sure the event will happen this year. She is hopeful they can host the event in the spring.
Despite the challenges facing the organization, Hays is grateful that the community has rallied around Clay County’s United Way. It may be small, but it makes a big impact on the organizations and people it helps.
“I just want the community to know that I appreciate the continued support we have always gotten,” Hays said. “These agencies are so important to our community, and I want to be able to continue to fund them as long as we can. We just all have to pull together and get through this strange time that we’re living in now.”