OXFORD – Clay Joyner has been named acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi following the resignation of USA William C. Lamar announced that, upon his resignation,
Joyner, currently the First Assistant U.S. Attorney, will take on the additional responsibilities effective Feb. 28.
“Clay is well-respected by law enforcement, the defense bar and our community, and he will do an outstanding job as Acting U.S. Attorney," Lamar said. "I want to personally thank him for his counsel and his hard work, and I wish him all the best in this role. He will do an excellent job for the citizens of the Northern District of Mississippi.”
Joyner thanked Lamar for his three decades of service to the district as both an AUSA and USA. He pledged to continue the office's mission until President Joe Biden's new appointee is confirmed.
Joyner is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the Mississippi College School of Law. He began his legal career in 1996 as a Special Assistant Attorney General in Mississippi. He then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Tupelo for the First District Circuit Court from 1997 to 2008 during which time he served as president of the Mississippi Prosecutor’s Association.
In August, 2008, he joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuting drug trafficking, financial crimes, crimes against children, and terrorism offenses. From February 2011 through August 2012, Joyner was detailed by the Department of Justice as an Attorney Advisor and then Justice Attache' at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Joyner has served as the Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council Coordinator, Senior Litigation Counsel and First Assistant United States Attorney.
The Vacancies Reform Act (VRA), 5 U.S.C. § 3345(a)(1), provides that when a presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney resigns, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney of that office automatically becomes Acting U.S. Attorney, unless otherwise directed by the President of the United States.