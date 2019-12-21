Guntown • It could take months for some Colt Lane, Guntown residents to recover from the Monday tornado that damaged parts of the area, but volunteers from various backgrounds and organizations have been working to make the process a little easier. On Saturday, over 100 Northeast Mississippi residents, organizations, companies, and local and state elected officials came to the neighborhood to clean up debris and help owners with their belongings.
Debris was gathered in preparation for trucks from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) coming in the following days to collect. Big Bad Wolf provided free food to volunteers and Guntown policemen and firefighters helped patrol the neighborhood during cleanup efforts.
Chassity Green was one of the residents whose home suffered significant damage and has seen volunteers each day since the tornado. She said she loved the response from the community.
“I don’t even know half of these people, but they asked if they can help and I said yes,” Green said.
Green has lived in her home 13 years and said her family was blessed to make it out safe. She was told it could take three to six months to rebuild her home. Her family is currently staying in a hotel, and she said she doesn’t know what her next steps are but is taking it day by day.
Rita Payne was at home with her husband, David, and father-in-law, Lawrence, when the tornado hit. Rita said she was hit by the debris and had to go the emergency room for a cut.
“We all walked out of it alive, so that’s a blessing,” she said.
Rita also said was thankful for the groups from Lee-Itawamba Baptist Association, who came Tuesday to tarp her roof and help clean up debris.
Sammy Green, the director for the Lee-Itawamba Baptist Association, said a trained disaster prevention relief team of about 10 people have been helping cut trees and put blue tarps on homes and have been assisting every day. They have assisted at 14 specific homes, with five being in Tishomingo County. While their focus is on the immediate response, they said they are making personal contacts with homeowners to do follow ups and make sure they have ongoing support.
“We’ll be there as long as we are needed,” Green said.
Senator Chad McMahan was among other elected officials, such as Guntown Mayor Bud Herring and the Guntown Board of Aldermen, who came to help homeowners move out and organize in time for the holidays. He thanked Lowe’s and Home Depot for providing labor and materials, and All America Roofing in Tupelo for tarping homes at no cost.
“We’ve had tremendous outpouring,” McMahan said.
Tina Turnage, a school teacher at Guntown Middle, was out Saturday volunteering alongside her husband, Neil, and the children she teaches.
“Because I teach at Guntown… we know these people need help,” Turnage said.
Chris Traylor, president of the Lee County NAACP and board chairman for the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. (NBCA), said the NBCA had been assisting a resident since Saturday morning and would be returning early Monday morning to serve as best as they could.
“We are just glad to be able to help serve and ask that anybody that wants to and can help serve because working together gets the job job,” Traylor said.
MEMA crews would not be there Christmas, McMahan said, but they would be there before and after the holidays. McMahan said about 70 homes in total were impacted by the tornado, and they hoped to assist at least 25 homes Saturday. Several homes had significant roof and structural damage, and volunteers were busy trying to clear debris and pack up their valuables. Items of value found among debris will be at Guntown City Hall.