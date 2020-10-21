TUPELO • Voters will select who will serve on the state’s highest court for the next eight years when they return to the polls next month.
Incumbent Josiah Coleman and Percy Lynchard are both vying for the 33-county District 3 seat on the state Supreme Court. The seat includes the bulk of north Mississippi.
Coleman was elected in 2012 and is completing his first term as a judge. Lynchard is a 26-year chancery court judge in District 3, which stretches from DeSoto County south to Montgomery County.
Coleman, who will turn 48 on Election Day, graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1999. He clerked for a U.S. magistrate in Oxford for two years, then practiced privately, first in Tupelo and then in Oxford.
During his 15 years in private practice, he focused mainly on medical negligence and insurance defense work in circuit court and federal court.
In 2012, he ran for Supreme Court and picked up more than 58% of the vote to defeat Richard Phillips.
“I come from a line of appellate judges,” Coleman said. “My father was on the court of appeals. My grandfather was a federal judge on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals (based in New Orleans).”
He said he started considering a judicial career while in college and thinking about the philosophy of law and how judges interpret legal text.
“I am a textualist,” Coleman said. “It is not the job of judges to say what the law should be, but what the law is. The decision should be based on when the law was written.”
While his judicial experience is limited, he thinks his time on the bench with the state’s highest court makes him the best candidate.
“I have experience of being on the job for the last eight years hearing every kind of case that comes before the court, whether it is a direct appeal, post-conviction relief or chancery or civil cases,” Coleman said. “My judicial philosophy, I believe, is in line with what the people of north Mississippi believe judges should be.”
A native of Cleveland, Lynchard, 64, graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1981 and moved to DeSoto County in 1982.
He spent 14 years in private practice, handling a lot of family law and real estate. Besides civil cases, he also served as a municipal court judge in Hernando for 10 years.
“It’s not the easy life people think it is being in a general practice,” Lynchard said. “It can be very stressful.”
But Lynchard enjoyed sitting on the bench, hearing misdemeanor cases and holding preliminary hearings on felonies. In city court, there is no jury; the judge makes the decision, just like in chancery court.
He was elected as the DeSoto County prosecutor, but was elected to the chancery court in 1994, before completing his first term. He’s served in that role for the last 26 years.
“I think the Supreme Court needs someone with family law experience,” Lynchard said. “You’ve got nine people on the court but only one justice was a chancellor.”
Lynchard believes that background gives him the perspective needed to serve on the state’s highest court.
“I spent 26 years dealing with custody issues, visitation, wills, property issues and even municipal annexation,” he said. “Those are things that affect more people than criminal cases or someone suing someone else.”
Lynchard’s judicial philosophy is that appellate courts should limit their scope instead of allowing attorneys to retry a case that was already lost.
“Appeals have become almost a second bite at the apple,” Lynchard said. “The appeal should be there to review the lower court only. If they were not manifestly wrong or applied the wrong legal standard, it should be affirmed.”
Lynchard said he has already had a career on the bench and won’t overstay his welcome. If elected to the Supreme Court, he would only serve a single term and retire at 72. If defeated next month, he said he will only run one more time for his current chancery court position.
The Mississippi Supreme Court is the court of last resort among state courts. Decisions of chancery, circuit and county courts and of the Court of Appeals may be appealed to the Supreme Court.
Some appeals go directly to the Supreme Court, including annexations, death penalty cases, disciplinary matters involving attorneys and judges and contested elections.
The nine Supreme Court justices are elected from three districts to eight-year terms. The nonpartisan elections are staggered. All nine justices participate in deciding appeals from the entire state. Most of the decisions are based on transcripts of the lower court trial. Occasionally, the high court will grant oral arguments.