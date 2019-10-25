STARKVILLE - A Lowndes County man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sunday morning shooting at a Starkville restaurant.
Police say more arrests are expected.
Jaylin Nave, 22, of Columbus, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. He has since been released from the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $110,000 bond.
Starkville police responded to Cookout at 112 Highway 12 at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had gunshot wounds to his extremities. The victim was taken to the OCH Regional Medical Center and later transferred out of the area for further treatment. The victim remains in stable condition.
Officials feel the incident actually began at another local venue and continued to Cookout, where it escalated. The restaurant remains open until 3 a.m. on most nights.