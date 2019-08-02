WEST POINT - The investigation into a Clay County home burglary resulted in the arrest of a Lowndes County man.
The investigations showed that Ricky Long, 49, of Columbus, was posting stolen items on the internet on a buy, sell and trade site. Investigators with the Clay County and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office initiated a sting operation and purchased an autographed University of Alabama basketball. During the course of the investigation other stolen items from the residence were recovered.
Long was arrested in Lowndes County on July 29. He was arrested and transported to the Clay County Detention Center where he remains incarcerated with a $10,000.00 bond for burglary of a dwelling.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact investigators at 662-494-2896.