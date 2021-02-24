TUPELO • Columbus resident Barbara Tate received the birthday gift of a lifetime when she was announced as the United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s $50K Giveaway winner.
Tate heard her name called as this year’s winner on Feb. 14 — her birthday. On Wednesday morning, exactly 10 days later, she was filling out paperwork at the United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s office to make the win official.
Tate was in the middle of watching the weather when her ticket was pulled from among thousands of entries.
“They turned the barrel, and turned the barrel and turned the barrel,” she said. When the final reached into the pile and drew out a name, she was shocked it was hers.
“I jumped up off of the couch, and I said, ‘Thank you Lord,’” she said. “I can’t believe they pulled my name. Then I asked my brother, do you think there’s another Barbara Tate in Columbus, Mississippi?”
The next day, Tate woke up still reeling with disbelief.
“I had to pinch myself,” she said with a laugh. “I wanted to know if I was dreaming or not. My son, he had to wake up and look at the video again, so I looked at the video several times to realize I wasn’t really dreaming.”
Tate bought the ticket right before the deadline after seeing advertisements for the fundraising giveaway. As a family service worker and former educator, Tate wanted to help others, and she said buying a ticket was a chance to support an organization that helps the community.
Though it was her first time buying a United Way ticket, she’s participated in other giveaways, such as the St. Jude Dream Home, to support local nonprofits.
“When I bought the ticket, I said well Lord, I’m buying this ticket in your name. If I don’t win, it will benefit someone else,” Tate said.
She plans to pay off some bills and give to her church.
A successful fundraiser
United Way of Northeast Mississippi sold more tickets this year than in prior years and “couldn’t be happier with how the $50K went this year,” said the organization’s president, Patti Parker.
Parker said she and everyone at United Way of Northeast Mississippi is thankful to the community for helping them reach and exceed this year’s campaign goal of $2.6 million.
“We were so thrilled with the results of our $50K,” she said. “It was an enormous part of helping us reach and exceed our campaign goal this year, so we’re thrilled for Miss Tate, who is an educator and clearly understands our work and how we help families and children around the area.”
With grant allocations in the second year of the organization’s two-year cycle, meeting the goal means their approximately 60 partner agencies can receive the same level of funding they received last year. Grant allocations will begin in March.
Later this fall, United Way of Northeast Mississippi will open another two-year cycle so people can apply for the second round of grants.