A magnolia blossom is one step closer to adorning the state flag of Mississippi, but voters get the final say in November.
Meeting on Wednesday morning, a panel of appointees named by the state’s top political leaders voted to select their final of flag choice to appear on the ballot in November.
The flag selected by the commission features a magnolia blossom, surrounded by a circle of stars and the phrase, “In God We Trust.” Set against a blue background, the blossom is flanked on either side by vertical bars of gold and red.
The commission initially voted by 8-1 in favor of the magnolia flag over another featuring a shield and a single star. The commission then moved to unanimously adopt the majority-favored flag as its selection.
There will only be the one flag design on the ballot and voters will face a choice to support or reject the commission’s flag. There won’t be any other flags on the ballot and there will be no option to support the 1894 flag retired by the Legislature.
If voters vote to support the commission’s selection, then state law calls for the Legislature to formally adopt the flag next year.
If voters reject the commission’s selection, the commission will go back to work, select a new flag design and it will go back to voters in another statewide referendum election.