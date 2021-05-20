TUPELO • After 35 years, the Committee for King (CFK) found an additional way to carry on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy beyond his birthday weekend.
Since January, the organization has been hosting monthly discussions, posted online, covering systemic racism in education, health/wellness, banking/finance, and criminal justice. The series was made possible through a partnership with the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation.
The series concluded May 16 with a panel discussion about systemic racism’s impact on the criminal justice system. It featured FWD.us Mississippi Director Alesha Judkins, Southern Poverty Law Center Staff Attorney Leslie Faith Jones and MacArthur Justice Center Director Cliff Johnson. Over the course of about 90 minutes, panelists discussed their personal journeys with criminal justice work, how history continues influencing the penal system in the South, and what Mississippi and local communities can do to address issues within the justice system, such as Mississippi having one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation, with a disproportionate amount of those locked up being Black people.
"To the extent that we think about our next steps, what do we invest in?" Jones said during the panel. "If we're investing in root causes to try to minimize and mitigate for better outcomes, then it's no different than thinking about your health care system, it's no different than thinking about your educational system, it's no different than thinking about your banking system. All of it makes you a stronger community, so it's worth it."
The panel was indicative of the kinds of conversations CFK sought to facilitate when they first launched the series in January, said CFK chairperson Shawn Brevard. Since 1986, Tupelo has celebrated the late U.S. Civil Rights leader with a birthday weekend celebration each January.
As it did for most events, COVID-19 changed those plans. The pandemic forced CFK to revamp their keystone weekend celebration for 2021 and also provided an opportunity to do things differently, Brevard said.
Ever since the 2020 protests against police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death last May, communities across North Mississippi like Tupelo have hosted community forums and panels addressing systemic racism within their own communities. The CFK series started with a panel in January introducing future topics. Every third Sunday, from February to May, CFK covered one of the four topic areas in more detail. The purpose was to provide an opportunity to understand how each topic relates to the community and consider ways to be better community members with each other.
“Our purpose was not to hit anyone over the head with a definitive answer on things. This was to have an open panel discussion with individuals, both local and regional, who have expertise and experience in these specific topic areas,” Brevard said. “It’s important to have dialogue and consider how different people’s lived experiences affect their quality of life.”
Each panel was recorded and made available live via Zoom and CFK’s Facebook page, or posted shortly after on the CFK website, in order to make the content widely available while allowing people to participate in the topics on their own time.
The need for dialogue
William Winter Institute Youth Engagement Manager Von Gordon served as moderator for all five panels. One of his priorities was to create a space where people could be honest without fear of castigation. Gordon's goal was to foster constructive conversations that recognized how racism can operate without people’s full knowledge.
“Racism is a very corrosive form of oppression. It will not just go away," Gordon said. "Individuals must transform how they understand humanity and institutions must root it out of policy and practice. Only then will there be systemic progress. But none of that happens without dialogue, especially among neighbors."
Cathy Grace, co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi, was invited to participate in the education forum to discuss how early childhood is a key time in the development of children's beliefs around difference and acceptance.
During the panel, Grace sought illuminate how prejudice and expectations plays out in preschool expulsion rates, with the U.S. Department of Education federal data showing that Black children are expelled at higher rates than their white peers. She also emphasized the importance of early childhood education, and how she encourages other educators to reflect.
“In my role as a teacher educator, I try to put forth some questions that would result in there being self reflection in terms of where we all stand in our own personal biases and how we acknowledge those internally so that when we are teaching or engaged with other people that we are mindful of the fact that we need to be open and really listen to what folks are saying,” Grace said. “This way we can start the communication that leads to acceptance that leads to true understanding and friendships and relationships.”
The panel helped bring out issues for consideration and discussion while revealing current issues around ensuring an equity of services and treatments for kids based on their needs. She hopes by having these kinds of conversations with a larger audience can lead to changes in public schools and the community in general.
“If you want a strong community, you’ve got to invest in your people,” Grace said. “The community would invest in whatever it takes so that all the children in the community have access to a program that prepares them for school so that they are successful when they start school.”
During the education panel, Gordon said he appreciated hearing from Tupelo Public School District leaders such as superintendent Dr. Rob Picou and TPSD Board of Trustees member Kenneth Wheeler on how racism affected education in the area and how decisions by local leaders can either change or perpetuate that cycle. A key takeaway from the panels was how leadership would be important in ensuring the gains of the last 50 years are not taken for granted, Gordon said. Gordon hopes forums such as CFK’s can open doors to be honest, truthful, and learn in communities like Lee County.
“Racism has destroyed a great deal of human potential and possibility globally," he said. "Imagine Lee County as a boat. If racism keeps poking holes in the boat, your side might not sink first but it won't be long. Tupelo is a relatively small boat. Take on racism or take on water."
When it came to discussing systemic racism in Tupelo, Brevard was inspired by William Winter Institute public policy coordinator and Rethink Mississippi editor Jake McGraw to question the idea of Tupelo being regarded as a harmonious community, but not always a just one.
“The push was, are we settling for harmony over justice? That’s sort of the concept, is it surface or is it below the surface? Are we really being fair, being equitable, or are we just trying to be satisfied with not fighting with each other and being harmonious but being separate but unequal,” Brevard said.
When organizing the discussion, CFK wanted to acknowledge each topic was deep, layered, interconnected topics, and that “ there is no single one solution,” Brevard said.
“The hope would be that individuals and organizations can think about the systems that have been in place over long periods of time that have been damaging to people of color,” she said. “Quite honestly, if they damage our neighbors, they damage us. Whether we recognize it or not, we’re all connected. So how do we help each other? I think we have to take some responsibility for our fellow man, woman.”
Brevard hopes the community valued the experience and will continue to value it.
“We hope to share with our community more ways that we can work on these topics,” Brevard said. “This is an ongoing community dialogue that has begun.”