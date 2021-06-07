TUPELO • Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event this Wednesday, June 9, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their 1978 South Veterans Memorial Boulevard location. Walgreens will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccinations will be open to everyone.
The event is a way to help the community and try to get as many people vaccinated as possible, said Rev. Jeffery A. Gladney. The vaccination is designed to be low barrier. Walgreens will take information on site, and nurses will help administer the vaccine.
“Anyone who hasn’t had their shot, we would love for them to come to our clinic to get their shots and help us and help Walgreens do our part,” Gladney said.
The COVID-19 vaccination event came together after seeing similar rural vaccination efforts. Red Oak Grove members who are employed by Walgreens and are nurses worked to bring the vaccination to the church as part of the church’s continued efforts during COVID-19, which includes partnering with a feeding program and other local organizations.
The event is a community effort sponsored by community churches and pastors, such as New Zion, New Jerusalem, Johnson Chapel in Shannon, Pine Grove in Dorsey, and other local churches in the area.
For Gladney, vaccinations are an important step towards fully returning to in-person worship. While there is no target number of vaccinations, Gladney hopes to vaccinate at least 25 to 30 individuals.
“It’s going to be a win-win for our congregation, it’s going to be a win-win for our community, and for our city. We’re just excited to be part of such an awesome event such as this in conjunction with Walgreens,” Gladney said.