AMORY • Dozens of people attended a prayer vigil on Sunday for an Amory businesswoman murdered late last week.
Judy Baxter, who was killed on Aug. 12, was the former owner of Amory Lawn & Pool Services. Her affiliations included membership at First United Methodist Church and in the Kiwanis Club and Amory Main Street.
Baxter was a beloved memory of the Amory community, and her death has left a sense of shock and mourning throughout Monroe County.
Speakers at the vigil included Bro. Lloyd Sweatt of Meadowood Baptist Church, the Rev. Wesley Pepper of First United Methodist Church, Glenn and former Mayor Brad Blalock. Their messages focused on coming together as a community to lift one another up through a time of darkness, remaining vigilant and knowing Amory is still a safe community.
Pepper spoke about Baxter’s love for her family and the number of ways she served FUMC’s congregation.
“She’s visited the sick with me in homes; she’s visited the sick with me in hospitals; she’s gone with me to nursing homes; she’s assisted in serving home communion for years and years and years at the church,” he said. “Judy Baxter was filled with the light of Christ, and that’s why we’re here.”
Blalock said people being drawn together in the wake of the tragedy could lead to the community making an impact moving forward because of it.
“Please continue to do your part. Be an inspiration to the family. Be an inspiration to one another. Mind your surroundings. Enjoy your life. Teach your children, hold them close and tell everyone you love you love them every day,” he said.
Police withhold details of the killing
Police have released very few details about how Baxter was killed. According to officials, she was killed at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, near 12th Avenue North in Amory.
Currently, no suspects have been named in connection with her death.
Police say an additional assault was reported on Aug. 13 in a neighborhood in the north end of the city. That case is also under investigation.
During a press conference on Aug. 14, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the female victim in the second assault escaped and did not need medical attention.
Bowen wouldn’t say if officials believed Baxter’s death and the assault were connected.
The police chief said officials are being restrained with what information they release publicly. He advised residents in the area to be wary of information they read or hear about the case that originate from outside sources.
“All leads that have come in are being investigated. Do not rely on personal social media accounts or posts for any information about this crime or any other crime,” Bowen said. “We will release any info via social media and other media outlets if anything needs to be or can be released about this case.”
Both Bowen and Mayor Glenn extended their prayers to the family of the victim during the press conference.
“On behalf of myself and the aldermen, I would like to extend special prayers out to the family and the people that were involved and thank all the agencies that are out today,” Glenn said. “There are a lot of agencies involved and hard work going on behind the scenes, and we will get to the bottom of this. We will find the perpetrator, and they will be brought to justice.”
Investigators seeking public help
During Saturday’s press conference, Bowen urged anyone with any knowledge of the incident or anyone who may have been in the vicinity to contact law enforcement with any information.
Officers have already canvassed a wide area where the scene of the crime was centered, going door to door for information.
Authorities are seeking dash camera footage from any vehicle or information of anything suspicious that may have happened in the area of Highway 25 N and Highway 6 inside the city limits from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Citizens with any home surveillance, such as doorbell cameras, who have not been contacted already by authorities are urged contact the police.
Multiple agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, are assisting with the investigation.
Bowen encouraged citizens to be vigilant. During Saturday’s presser, he said there would be an increased presence of law enforcement, both visible and covert, through the next few nights.
“Lock your vehicle and your doors at night. Be aware of your surroundings and you know what and who belongs in your neighborhood,” he said. “We patrol as much as humanly possible and still rely on your input on any suspicious activity, so don’t worry about someone judging you for calling in on something suspicious or even a tip in this case.”
Anyone with any information may contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at at (662) 256-2676.