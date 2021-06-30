TUPELO • Project ELECT is encouraging Black physicians in Northeast Mississippi to join their efforts in community engagement.
“When (health care providers) speak, people listen to them, they respect their opinion, they speak with authority, and to get them to carry forth our message is going to be the most effective way to get to as many people as possible,” said Dr. Eric Lewis, who serves on Project ELECT’s health committee, during a meet and greet on Tuesday night. Over 40 physicians, community leaders and elected officials attended Project ELECT’s Engaging Physicians in the Community (EPIC) event, held inside the Community Development Foundation (CDF) Building in Tupelo.
“With COVID and everything that’s been going on, we definitely wanted to recognize our Black health care workers, our Black physicians because a lot of people don’t know that we have this many in Tupelo, Lee County,” said Project ELECT chair Robert Hall.
Project ELECT’s mission is to serve as a conduit for people, organizations, and businesses in Northeast Mississippi to work towards prosperity through economic and social justice.
During the program, the organization’s members shared their history as a group of Black leaders in the community. Though they originally had a vision to start back in 2007, it wouldn’t get off the ground until 2016, when Hall received a call from White Hill Baptist Church pastor Jeffrey Daniel.
“We were concerned about what was happening in Tupelo, Lee County,” Hall said. “We knew that everybody had something to give, everybody had something to offer.”
The two met regularly for almost a year before choosing a team, with Daniel as the first chair. Daniel was honored for his contribution with a plaque Tuesday evening.
During the pandemic, the Project ELECT health committee, led by Drs. Lewis and Vernon Rayford, saw the importance of having visible Black physicians dispelling COVID-19 misinformation and creating COVID conversations, informational videos where Project ELECT invited other community physicians and leaders to discuss a range of topics around COVID-19.
As vaccines became available, Project ELECT focused on supporting vaccination events and local providers. With the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, a group of organizations working to provide mobile vaccinations, they’ve been able to bring vaccines to smaller communities.
Hundreds of vaccine doses have been distributed in rural and minority communities. Project ELECT hopes the meeting can be the first of many working on tough issues in the community.
They currently have 12 board members, but said their next steps are finding more general members.
“We’re really excited. When I came to town eight years ago, I would have loved an event like this,” Rayford said. “I think we do have the information, and what we’ll do is reach out as we do more things with Project ELECT and with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID.”