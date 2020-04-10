TUPELO - Friday afternoon was the first time Queen’s Reward Meadery sold hand sanitizer to the public, but in less than an hour, they had sold the majority of their planned 500-bottle supply.
The sale was scheduled for 3 p.m., but with a line of cars already formed before 2:15 p.m., staff started selling early, said Queen’s Reward owner Jeri Carter. The goal was to originally sell at the meadery, but Carter said they realized they wouldn't be able to successfully do a drive thru. They received permission from the City of Tupelo to instead sell in front of City Hall.
Sanitizer was sold in 8-ounce bottles for $8 each, with a limit of two per car. By 3:30 p.m., there were only 57 bottles left, with plans to sell until the supply runs out.
“We’re just making more. We’ll keep going until people have what they need,” Carter said. “We have people calling us from Michigan and other states wanting us to ship it to them, it’s been crazy.”
Kim Carpenter and her mother, Shirley Allred, both of Tupelo, arrived around 2:30 p.m., but it only took them about 10 minutes to get hand sanitizer as Queen’s Reward staff began selling, Carpenter said. Carpenter wasn’t surprised by the number of cars she saw, which stretched along Carter Street at some point.
“(We) can’t find hand sanitizer nowhere in the stores. I figured there would be a lot of people here,” Carpenter said.
Cathy Fitzpatrick of Tupelo also came because she cannot find hand sanitizer. She had planned making her own, but said she can’t even find rubbing alcohol. She follows Queen’s Reward on Facebook and decided to come to the event when she heard about plans to sell hand sanitizer. For Fitzpatrick, it was important to purchase from Queen’s Reward in order to support local businesses during this time.
“I’m buying from them because they’re local and they found a way to help the community,” Fitzpatrick said. “We need to find a way to support our local businesses.”
Cathy Wikle and Michael Wikle of Tupelo bike at least six miles every day and were part of the Wellness Center before it closed due to coronavirus concerns. When they heard about the hand sanitizer sale, the couple decided to bike to the sale, using it as a creative way to get their daily exercise amid quarantine challenges. Michael Wikle said he was surprised they had the ability to make hand sanitizer locally but felt it was a necessity, while Cathy Wikle was surprised by their creativity in offering hand sanitizer.
“I’m grateful for the Tupelo Spirit to be alive and well, and these guys are a blessing, truly,” Cathy Wikle said.
Carter has been surprised by the need so far, especially from those on the frontlines.
“Our phone has been ringing off the hook, and what we have found is that there’s not just individuals that need it, but the police department, doctor’s offices, corrections officers, ambulance drivers, people that have to have this but don’t have access to it, so that’s really surprised us,” Carter said.
Queen’s Reward has plans for future sales to the public but said they would have a portion that they keep aside to meet the needs of frontline workers. She said they are making hand sanitizer as fast as they can and asks the community to be patient during this time. Any requests for hand sanitizer can be emailed to sani@queensreward.com.