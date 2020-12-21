TUPELO • For the second year, volunteers gathered at Room to Room Furniture to help wrap gifts for the Tupelo Children’s Mansion (TCM). Volunteers wrapped around 700 presents that will go to 101 children at the mansion.
TCM is grateful to the community for wrapping their arms around TCM to help make a difference, said Annette Tomlinson, director of sponsor relations at the TCM.
“There are some people that can give and there’s others that can wrap, and all together, it makes a Christmas for the children,” Tomlinson said.
Each year, TCM staff prepare for Christmas by reaching out to donors across the nation to provide gifts for their kids by sending a list from each kid of seven of their top gift requests. Most of the gifts this year came online and have been gathered over the last five to six weeks, Tomlinson said.
“It’s quite a process of figuring out what every child is going to get, but for many of these kids, this will be the best Christmas they’ve ever had,” Tomlinson said.
The gift wrapping at Room to Room helps her small staff save weeks’ worth of wrapping time, Tomlinson said. Last year, a group of around 40 volunteers wrapped over 600 presents in approximately 4 hours; Tomlinson said that same task would take her team two weeks.
It was important to assist this year to help in case their team members or staff were feeling additional pressure due to COVID-19, such as having less partners available to assist due to sickness, said Amber Beane, assistant store manager and buyer for Room to Room.
“It’s kind of just been alleviating pressure and responsibility from the Children’s Mansion staff so that they can enjoy Christmas, too, and not feel distressed and the pressure of having to get so much done,” Beane said.
The tradition began through a chance meeting at a book signing where Beane met Tomlinson. Beane was already in the process of launching the Stone House as a Christian resource and gathering place for healing, and she offered the nonprofit with dorm gifts for the children at TCM. Lisa Hawkins, store owner of Room to Room, offered to provide volunteers and a location for gift wrapping, and the project has now become an annual event for the group of women. For Hawkins, the beauty of gift wrapping is having a way to give back to TCM and get involved.
“I’ve lived here all my life and always wanted to connect with the Children’s Mansion. I knew some people there, but I didn’t really ever know how to get involved or if they even wanted community involvement,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins was most impressed by the array of volunteers they received. It was easier finding volunteers this year by word of mouth and social media. She said a task like gift wrapping makes her think of the phrase “many hands make light work.”
“Everybody helping just makes it go quickly and easily, and everybody gets to share in the joy,” Hawkins said. “Even from the beginning, I had always wanted Room to Room to be more than a furniture store; a place of ministry in the community, caring for our neighbors, that’s important to us as a group of employees.”
There are still ways to get involved with TCM. They welcome donations of turkeys, ham, or any food donation to help provide a Christmas dinner for their children. Tomlinson thanked both Room to Room and the community for all they do to make a difference at the children’s mansion year-round.