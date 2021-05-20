TUPELO • Community partners are teaming up to offer first dose community COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Saints’ Brew at 608 W Jefferson Street in Tupelo. The second dose will be given June 24 at the same time and location.
The community vaccinations are a collaboration between Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Health Services, the vaccination provider, and All Saints' Episcopal Church, Mississippi Balance of State CoC, and the Tupelo Homeless Task Force. The vaccines will be available to anyone who wants one.
The vaccination is an effort to offer low-barrier vaccinations to the homeless and vulnerable community. The vaccination is free and IDs are not required. Up to 200 people can be vaccinated, and everyone who comes will receive a free breakfast and fellowship.