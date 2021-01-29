WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Michael Guest announced on Monday his selection to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) for the 117th Congress.
“I believe the 116th Congress has prepared me for the opportunities the 117th Congress will bring," Guest said. "I plan to work with my colleagues to bring legislation to the floor that will benefit the people of our state and our nation, and my role on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will offer new and unique paths to serve the great people of Mississippi.”
Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Sam Graves welcomed Congressman Guest’s selection to the committee.
“Congressman Guest is a proven and effective legislator with an outstanding track record for pushing legislation through the House,” Graves said. “As a conservative voice for responsible and effective policies, he will bring an important perspective to the Committee as we seek to tackle critical issues and improve America’s infrastructure in the 117th Congress.”
The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure boasts a broad portfolio that includes many agencies important to the continued success of Mississippi, including the Department of Transportation, the U.S. Coast Guard, Amtrak, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the General Services Administration, the Army Corps of Engineers, and others.
Through Guest's service on this committee, he will be positioned to help advance the expansion of infrastructure across the state, including the development of broadband, roads, bridges, airports, and ports.