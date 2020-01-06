Congressman Bennie Thompson wants the U.S. Attorney General to investigate the disturbances at the Mississippi Department of Corrections that lead to the deaths of five men, one with ties to north Mississippi.
Thompson, who has represented the state's 2nd congressional district since 1993, tweeted Sunday afternoon that on Monday he would ask "that the U.S. Attorney General launch an investigation into the ongoing failures in safety, security, health, and environmental standards within the Mississippi Department of Corrections."
"This is unacceptable," Thompson said. "It is appalling that there have been five lives taken this week due to what is being described as 'disturbances.'
"This is a crisis that must be quickly addressed. I offer my condolences to the families of the five men. We should all be concerned when any life is lost."
According to the congressman's press secretary Ty James, Thompson was still crafting the request Monday afternoon but was hopeful that the investigation would force state lawmakers to change the conditions of those incarcerated.
"This is a state matter and it is solely the responsibility of the Mississippi state government," James said. "However, the health and sanity of the people incarcerated still doesn’t forego the constitutional rights that American citizens have. The Congressman will do all he can to address these issues."
Last week, three men died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Another man died at the Chickasaw County Regional Jail. The first death happened at the Greene County Correctional Center. Only one of the men had ties to the Daily Journal coverage area.
Denorris Howell, 36, was originally charged with murder in the July 2010 shooting death of LaKeith Jones, who was buying a car from Howell. The two men got into an argument in the garage of Howell's home in the Waterford community, just south of Holly Springs. Howell claimed he shot Jones five times in self-defense.
In September 2012, a Marshall County jury found Howell guilty of the lesser charge to manslaughter. Two months later, Circuit Court Judge Robert Elliott sentenced him to 17 years in prison, to be followed by three years probation. According to Mississippi Department of Corrections records, he was scheduled to be released in October 2025.
In December 2012, Howell was indicted on federal charges as being part of a drug trafficking ring distributing cocaine and marijuana throughout the region. He pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in August 2013 and U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced him to 71 months to run concurrently with the state manslaughter charge.